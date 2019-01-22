Ajith Kumar: Don't have any political ambitions

regional-cinema

Ajith Kumar job was to act and he was 'clear' about this, the 'Viswasam' star said in a statement, seeking to put an end to 'reports' in this connection

Popular Tamil cinema star Ajith Kumar Monday denied that he had any political ambitions, saying he was careful to ensure there was no political undertones even in his films. His job was to act and he was 'clear' about this, the 'Viswasam' star said in a statement, seeking to put an end to 'reports' in this connection.

"Everyone knows that I am determined that there are no political colours attached to me in my personal capacity or in my fims. My job is to act in movies," he said. The actor, whose films are known to command good openings, recalled he had earlier disbanded his fan clubs to ensure that there were no political colours on him or on them. "Even after this decision of mine, there are reports linking my name or that of my fans with certain political happenings. These will create an apprehension among people that I have now got political ambitions, and that too with the (general) elections around" he said.

Ajith Kumar has a good fan following and his Pongal release 'Viswasam' is said to be giving a tough run to superstar Rajinikanth's action flick 'Petta', also released during the festive season, in box office collections in the domestic market. Tamil cinema has always been identified with two stars on either sides during the respective eras, starting with the icons, the late M G Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan, followed by Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, and now Vijay and Ajith Kumar.

While Haasan has already floated his political party, Rajinikanth has announced he will take the political plunge. Reports have suggested that Vijay could also join politics, though he has not officially made any statement so far. However, his last film 'Sarkar' angered the AIADMK for its alleged poor depiction of the ruling party's freebie schemes, even resulting in stalling of shows by supporters in some areas. In his statement today, Ajith Kumar further said," I have no direct or indirect interest in politics."

"My best link with politics is casting my vote as a citizen by standing in the queue," he said, adding that he has never asked his fans to vote for or support a particular political party. "I too have my individual preferences in politics but I don't impose them on anyone, nor do I allow others to do that on me. I expect my fans also to be so," he said. The actor said he was focused on his film career and has not made any political statements. He was also against any indecent criticism of other actors on social media. He urged his fans from various walks to focus on their education and profession and be law-abiding citizens and maintain unity and mutual respect.

"This is (how you show your) love for me. Live and let live," he said. Ajith Kumar had earlier created a flutter a couple of years ago when he complained to then Chief Minister, the late M Karunanidhi, at a cinema event that actors were being forced to take a stand on sensitive political issues, apparently referring to the Cauvery water sharing dispute with Karnataka and plight of the Sri Lankan Tamils.

