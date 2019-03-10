Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Netizens celebrates the big fat wedding on Twitter

famous-personalities

The wedding was a star-studded affair and guests from Bollywood, politics, business and even global stars graced the occasion to bless the newly-married couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot on March 09, 2019, in the presence of their family and friends. The newly-married couple's wedding was attended by many celebs from global business, politics, Bollywood, and sports. The lovebirds, who are childhood friends, got married in a lavish ceremony at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani organised a grand event on the occasion of his son Akash Ambani's wedding to Shloka Mehta, daughter of Russell Mehta, a diamantaire and his wife Mona. The wedding was a star-studded affair and guests from Bollywood, politics, business and even global stars graced the occasion to bless the newly-married couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Twitterati also couldn't keep calm and celebrated the union if this beautiful couple by sharing the whereabouts of the big event on the social media platform. Here is a glance of the big fat Ambani wedding through the Twitter glasses.

The celebrations were not only limited to Jio gardens but also seen on Twitter where people shared the wedding pictures and videos and showered blessings at the newlywed couple.

