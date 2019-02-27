Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding party was a star-studded affair
The party was a star-studded event and looks like a fairy-tale affair. What took the entire event by storm last night was Chris Martin's performance, who is the Coldplay lead.
As Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding party was a starry night in Switzerland as many celebs from Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandes joined the party.
Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda was also spotted at the event. Stars from the cricket fraternity like Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh also arrived for the celebrations.
The party was a star-studded event and looks like a fairy-tale. What took the entire event by storm last night was Chris Martin's performance, who is the lead singer of the band Coldplay. Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers lent a power-packed musical punch to the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, in this alpine resort town in Switzerland.
Martin sang one of Coldplay's hit song "Sky Full of Stars". Another video features American DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers crooning "Paris" as a house full of guests, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, were seen grooving to the number.
View this post on Instagram
OMG WHAAAAAA! @coldplay performed last night at the Akash-Shloka Wedding Bash, and we can’t keep calm! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ Drooooooling!!!! âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ . . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight #chrismartin #coldplay
The inside pictures have arrived and here they are!
Karisma Kapoor donned a purple outfit and was photographed with cousin Aadar Jain.
View this post on Instagram
Karishma Kapoor with Aadar Jain last night at the Akash-Shloka Wedding Bash! âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ Follow @akustoletheshlo for more updates! . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight #aadarjain #karishmakapoor
Shah Rukh Khan was also clicked with a fan.
View this post on Instagram
King Khan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ has arrived for the #Akash-Shloka Wedding Bash! âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ¨ . Reposted from @bollywoodtoursswitzerland . What a Great Honour to meet The King of Bollywood Himself!!! Here at St. Moritz, Switzerland We are very much looking forward to welcome you and Kajol in Switzerland for many films to come and to make a dream come true. Erwin Fässler, CEO Erwin Tours of Switzerland and Bollywood Tours of Switzerland @iamsrk @kajol @yrf . Erwin Tours of Switzerland ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ. -Private Tours -Bollywood Tours -Farm Tours -Mindful and Slow Travel -Location Consultancy -Cultural Ambassador -Photography -Genealogy Research and Heritage Consultant . . #ShahRukhKhan #stmoritz #engadinstmoritz #badruttspalace #kulmhotel #kempinskistmoritz #akustoletheshlo #shlokamehta #akashambani #mukeshambani #nitaambani #ambaniwedding #Bollywood #Switzerland
Navya Naveli Nanda stunned in an all-black outfit.
View this post on Instagram
The ever so gorgeous, Navya Nanda for the Ambani Bash last night! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ Ain’t she a stunner?! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ For those who don’t know, she’s the grand daughter of the legend, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ«ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight #navyananda #navyanavelinanda #amitabhbachchan #shwetabachchan
Jacqueline Fernandes wore a glittery, shimmery dress to the party at St.Moritz.
View this post on Instagram
WHAT A STUNNER!! #JacquelineFernandez for the Ambani Bash last night. Just can’t get over her look. Shimmer & Shine!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight #shimmer #shine
If pictures and videos are anything to go by, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukherji were seen having a gala time.
View this post on Instagram
The guests having a gala time in St. Moritz âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight #bacheloretteparty #dishapatani #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt #malaikaarora
Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh were spotted taking a stroll at the venue.
View this post on Instagram
@harbhajan3 & @yuvisofficial enjoying their time in @stmoritz âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ Guessing there’s no party in the afternoon, hence they’re taking a stroll ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ . . #akashambani #shlokamehta #yuvrajsingh #harbhajansingh #cricket #bollywood #india #indian #akustoletheshlo #ambaniwedding #prewedding
John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal had also arrived for the festivities.
View this post on Instagram
#johnabraham arrives with wife, #priyaabraham for the wedding festivities of Akash & Shloka âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight
Vidya Balan also shared pictures of her look on Instagram.
On the other hand, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta arrived in a carriage style at the venue.
View this post on Instagram
Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ That’s how the royals arrive ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #winterwonderland #fairytale #fairytalewedding #dreamy
According to reports, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are getting married on March 9 in Mumbai.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's engagement party: A starry affair