Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding party was a star-studded affair

The party was a star-studded event and looks like a fairy-tale affair. What took the entire event by storm last night was Chris Martin's performance, who is the Coldplay lead.

As Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding party was a starry night in Switzerland as many celebs from Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandes joined the party.

Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda was also spotted at the event. Stars from the cricket fraternity like Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh also arrived for the celebrations.

The party was a star-studded event and looks like a fairy-tale. What took the entire event by storm last night was Chris Martin's performance, who is the lead singer of the band Coldplay. Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers lent a power-packed musical punch to the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, in this alpine resort town in Switzerland.

Martin sang one of Coldplay's hit song "Sky Full of Stars". Another video features American DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers crooning "Paris" as a house full of guests, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, were seen grooving to the number. 

 
 
 
OMG WHAAAAAA! @coldplay performed last night at the Akash-Shloka Wedding Bash, and we can’t keep calm! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ Drooooooling!!!! âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ . . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight #chrismartin #coldplay

The inside pictures have arrived and here they are!

Karisma Kapoor donned a purple outfit and was photographed with cousin Aadar Jain.

Shah Rukh Khan was also clicked with a fan.

 
 
 
King Khan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ has arrived for the #Akash-Shloka Wedding Bash! âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ¨ . Reposted from @bollywoodtoursswitzerland . What a Great Honour to meet The King of Bollywood Himself!!! Here at St. Moritz, Switzerland We are very much looking forward to welcome you and Kajol in Switzerland for many films to come and to make a dream come true. Erwin Fässler, CEO Erwin Tours of Switzerland and Bollywood Tours of Switzerland @iamsrk @kajol @yrf . Erwin Tours of Switzerland ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ­. -Private Tours -Bollywood Tours -Farm Tours -Mindful and Slow Travel -Location Consultancy -Cultural Ambassador -Photography -Genealogy Research and Heritage Consultant . . #ShahRukhKhan #stmoritz #engadinstmoritz #badruttspalace #kulmhotel #kempinskistmoritz #akustoletheshlo #shlokamehta #akashambani #mukeshambani #nitaambani #ambaniwedding #Bollywood #Switzerland

Navya Naveli Nanda stunned in an all-black outfit.

 
 
 
The ever so gorgeous, Navya Nanda for the Ambani Bash last night! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ Ain’t she a stunner?! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ For those who don’t know, she’s the grand daughter of the legend, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ«ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight #navyananda #navyanavelinanda #amitabhbachchan #shwetabachchan

Jacqueline Fernandes wore a glittery, shimmery dress to the party at St.Moritz.

If pictures and videos are anything to go by, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukherji were seen having a gala time.

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh were spotted taking a stroll at the venue.

John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal had also arrived for the festivities.

Vidya Balan also shared pictures of her look on Instagram.

 
 
 
Last night in #StMoritz in ..... Gown - @karleofashion Hair - @bhosleshalaka Make Up - @shre20 Styled by - @who_wore_what_when

On the other hand, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta arrived in a carriage style at the venue.

According to reports, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are getting married on March 9 in Mumbai.

