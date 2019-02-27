Watch video: Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan shake legs with the Ambanis in Switzerland

bollywood

The Who's Who of Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were seen at the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding ceremony

Pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta, have kick-started in Switzerland. Pictures from the Ambanis' Winter Wonderland-themed bash have been doing the rounds.

Guests have been put up at the historic Badrutt Palace. The list of B-Town folks who have winged their way to St Moritz, Switzerland, for the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta includes - Jacqueline Fernandez, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are also at the gala. Japanese celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa has created the menu and there is also a ferris wheel, just in case a guest wants a view from the top.



Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Coldplay rocker Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers lent a power-packed musical punch to the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. A video shared by actor Aadar Jain on Instagram showed Martin singing one of Coldplay's hit song "Sky Full of Stars". Another video features American DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers crooning "Paris" as a house full of guests, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, were seen grooving to the number.



Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji

Another video of Aamir Khan performing on 'Aati Kya Khandala' song has gone viral. Check it out right here:

Their pre-wedding celebrations in Switzerland is for three days. It began with a carnival-themed party.

Akash got engaged to Shloka last year in March. They both studied together in Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. They will wed next month.



Ranbir Kapoor seen kissing the bridegroom

Shloka, youngest of the three Mehta childrens, is director of Rosy Blue Foundation and the co-founder of ConnectFor, an organisation that matches volunteers with NGOs that need them. Shloka's elder sister Diya recently married business tycoon Amit Jaiya's (of Hardcastle Restaurants) son Ayush Jatia.

Akash currently heads strategy at Jio, Reliance Industry's 4G service provider.

Last year, Grammy Award-winning singer Beyonce performed at the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash's sister Isha Ambani in Udaipur.

Also Read: Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash is what dreams are made of!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates