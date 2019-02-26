Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash is what dreams are made of!

famous-personalities

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are truly living a dream and the inside photos and videos from their pre-wedding bash are not only worth drooling but truly 'magical'

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are having a winter wonderland theme for their pre-wedding bash in St Moritz, Switzerland. Pic/Instagram

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made headlines last year in June when the two exchanged rings in a lavish star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai. Kicking off the pre-wedding festivities, the Ambani and Mehta families celebrated a night full of music and dance at their residence in Altamount Road in South Mumbai before the much-awaited bachelor party to be held in St Moritz, Switzerland.



Now pictures from their dreamy 'Winter Wonderland' pre-wedding bash in St Moritz, Switzerland are taking social media by storm. The Ambani's are hosting a pre-wedding bash for Akash and Shloka amidst the Swiss Alps and about 500 guests have already arrived in the resort town of Switzerland for the grand event. Some famous celebs from Bollywood such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and Rajkumar Hirani are in Switzerland to bless the soon-to-be couple.



The soon-to-be couple made a grand entry for their pre-wedding bash as it reminded us of fairytale stories from our childhood days.



The pictures and videos from the pre-wedding grand winter wonderland party have gone viral ever since posted online. From 'Winter Wonderland' theme to Ferris Wheel, Bumper Car, a spiral slide to Drone show and Fireworks; guests were in for a magical treat! Here's a look at some of the inside photos from the magical winter wonderland themed pre-wedding bash of Akash and Shloka Mehta.



Actor Ranbir Kapoor entered with rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt for the pre-wedding bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh too arrived in Switzerland with wife Hazel Keech to grace the pre-wedding bash of Akash and Shloka.



The pre-wedding bash turned out to be a magical affair; from dreamy winter wonderland to amazing fireworks and much more. Check the video here:

View this post on Instagram Firecracker show done right! ðÂÂÂÂ¯ #ambanipreweddingcelebrations A post shared by AkashWedsShloka (@akashwedsshloka) onFeb 25, 2019 at 9:40pm PST

View this post on Instagram Fireworks at the Akash Ambani Pre-Wedding Celebrations! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by AkashWedsShloka (@akashwedsshloka) onFeb 25, 2019 at 5:20pm PST

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have been longtime friends and even studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai's BKC. Akash Ambani is a member of the Jio board while his fiance Shloka Mehta serves as the director of the family's diamond firm Rosy Blue Diamonds. Shloka completed her masters in law at the London School of Economics and Political Science whereas Akash obtained a major in economics from Brown University. Together, the young couple is setting some serious relationship goals to millennial couples.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates