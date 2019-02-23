Akash Ambani's bachelor party in Switzerland: Guest list, reception, and other details

famous-personalities

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

The Ambani family is all set to host another big fat wedding - that of their eldest son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. The young couple made headlines last year in June when the two exchanged rings in a lavish star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai. Kicking off the pre-wedding festivities, the Ambani and Mehta families celebrated a night full of music and dance at their residence in Altamount Road in South Mumbai before the much-awaited bachelor party to be held in St Moritz, Switzerland.

And just like twin-sister Isha Ambani's magical wedding, we can expect grand wedding festivities for the power couple Akash and Shloka.

Bachelor party in St. Moritz, Switzerland:

Akash Ambani will be hosting a grand bachelor party for his friends between February 23 to 25 in St Moritz, Switzerland. Apparently, two private jets are prepped up for Akash’s friends from Mumbai to Switzerland for his bachelor party amidst the Swiss Alps. According to reports, the Ambani's have booked Badrutt Palace located in the resort town of Switzerland and is believed to be one of the most expensive 5-star hotels in St Moritz, Badrutt Palace. The hotel is quite near to Saint Moritz lake and the luxurious hotel overlooks the Swiss Alps.

Guest List:

Keeping in tune with their daughter Isha Ambani's engagement that took place in Lake Como, Italy, the Ambani family has reportedly invited about 500 guests for the grand event at St Moritz this weekend. The lavish bash will see quite a few Bollywood stars in the resort town. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who shares a great camaraderie with Akash, will be attending the party. Karan Johar is also slated to join the bachelor party. Actress Priyanka Chopra, who attended the Akash and Shloka's Mehendi ceremony is also likely to fly down to St Moritz to bless the happy couple.

St Moritz to lit-up by Drones and Carnivals:

According to a report in India Today, the three-day celebration will witness everything magical; from drone show to a carnival and much more. Turning the luxurious resort town of Switzerland into a 'Winter Wonderland' guests will be in for some fun stuff such as Ferris Wheel, Bumper Car, a spiral slide and a carousel which are in the pipeline. Stalls such as cotton candy and music by the lake will make guests relive their childhood again. From a stage with ice rink to a 'Peter Pan Ice Show' and Indian music performance are the other planned highlights of the pre-wedding bash of Akash and Shloka. But the biggest takeaway is a 10-minute drone show that is bound to leave St Moritz with something unique.

Maroon 5 to perform at Akash-Shloka's sangeet:

The American pop rock band, Maroon 5 is expected to perform at Akash and Shloka's sangeet ceremony. According to a source, both Akash and Shloka are huge fans of Maroon 5, the family thought it fitting to have them perform for the couple at the sangeet. While Akash's favorite track is Sugar in which the band is seen gatecrashing weddings, Shloka loves Moves Like Jagger.



Watch Video: Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding card is magical beyond words

The Ambanis will definitely host a lavish bash for Akash and Shloka, if not grander. So, this March all eyes will be on the big fat Ambani-Mehta wedding!

