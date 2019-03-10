Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding: Ananya Birla looks radiant in pink lehenga

famous-personalities

Young entrepreneur Ananya Birla attended the grand wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta with her family. The boss lady looked radiant in a pink lehenga

Singer, entrepreneur Ananya Birla looks radiant in a pink coloured lehenga as she poses for the paparazzi at Akash and Shloka Mehta's wedding at BKC, Mumbai. Pic/Yogen Shah

Entrepreneur and singer Ananya Birla, daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, attended the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in a radiant pink lehenga by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Ananya Birla walked in with her family to attend the big fat Ambani wedding which was held at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex. The childhood sweethearts -- Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta -- tied a knot in a lavish ceremony on March 9 at Jio World Centre.



Singer Ananya Birla looked radiant in a poppy pink lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee!

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made headlines when the two exchanged rings on June 30, 2018, in a lavish star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai. Apart from many other business tycoons, Bollywood celebrities and politicians, Ananya Biral also graced the special occasion of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta graced and blessed the newlywed couple.



The Birla family made a stunning statement at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding in BKC, Mumbai.

Ananya entered with her family, mainly her siblings Advaitesha Birla, Aryaman Vikram Birla and her mother Neerja Birla. Ananya chose a radiant pink lehenga by designer Sabyasachi and carried the lehenga with oomph!

Ananya also took to Instagram to share her look on the wedding night and the pictures are mesmerising. Here's a look:

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼‍âÂÂï¸ÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Ananya (@ananya_birla) onMar 9, 2019 at 12:41pm PST

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made headlines when the two exchanged rings on June 30, 2018, in a lavish star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates