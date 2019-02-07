Akash Ambani to celebrate bachelor party in Switzerland?

famous-personalities

According to reports, Mukesh Ambani's son Akash will fly to Switzerland to celebrate his bachelor party with his friends

Following Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal grand wedding, the Ambani household gearing up for one more wedding. Reports suggest that Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani is set to get married to his fiancé Shloka Mehta in March. The young couple made headlines last year in June for their engagement in a lavish star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash will reportedly fly to Switzerland to celebrate his bachelor party with his friends, as per India Today.

The trip is reportedly happening between February 23 and 25 with Akash and his close pals. As per reports, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who shares a good camaraderie with Akash, will be attending the party. Karan Johar is also slated to join the bachelor party.

According to reports, there will be two private jets which will be carrying Akash’s friends from Mumbai to Switzerland.

Akash is the eldest son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds. The Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well and even Akash and Shloka studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Shloka, who after finishing schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 went on to study Anthropology at Princeton University and masters in Law at The London School of Economics and Political Science, is a director on Rosy Blue Foundation since July 2014. She is also a co-founder of ConnectFor, which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them. She is the youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta. Mona is said to be a relative of a fugitive diamond jeweller, Nirav Modi.

