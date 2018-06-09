Akhil Akkineni drops out of Ram Gopal Varma's film

Akhil was expected to team up with Varma for a film soon, however, in the aftermath of the disaster "Officer", starring Nagarjuna, and fan protest, the actor reportedly quietly opted out of the Varma project

Ram Gopal Varma

Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni has denied signing up for any Ram Gopal Varma film. The actor confirmed he is off to London for his next with Venky Atluri where Nidhi Aggarwal is his co-star. Akhil said: "I'm not sure who is confirming any such news (of Akhil doing Varma's film) or why. I'm off to London to shoot my next film. That's the only thing on my mind right now."

Akhil was expected to team up with Varma for a film soon, however, in the aftermath of the disaster "Officer", starring Nagarjuna, and fan protest, the actor reportedly quietly opted out of the Varma project. "Fans always have an opinion of their own. We only try to live up to their expectations," Akhil said adding that his aim is "giving them good films at the end of the day".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever