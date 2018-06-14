Akhilesh Yadav sees BJP conspiracy over 'bungalow damage'

Stung by a letter written on Tuesday by the state governor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the damage seen at the house, Yadav said Ram Naik had the RSS, and not the Constitution, in his soul

Akhilesh said BJP had accused him of taking away taps. He showed two taps and said he wanted to give them taps through the media. Pic/PTI

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged a BJP "conspiracy" to malign him over the reported damage to the official bungalow vacated by him, prompting the state government and the ruling party to hit back.

Stung by a letter written on Tuesday by the state governor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the damage seen at the house, Yadav said Ram Naik had the RSS, and not the Constitution, in his soul.

"It's a conspiracy of the BJP after its humiliating defeat in the bye-elections in Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Kairana and Noorpur. It is rattled after these repeated defeats," he told reporters at a press conference here. The state government reacted barely an hour later, hurling accusations at him.

Yadav denied that fittings installed at the bungalow had been removed. "I want to ask them to check the inventory of the house and tell me what I have taken away. I am waiting for the report," Yadav fumed.

