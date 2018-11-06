Akshara Haasan's hacker releases private photos on the internet

regional-cinema

Akshara Haasan's personal phone hacked and the actress is yet to lodge a complaint

Akshara Haasan

On November 5, Akshara Haasan became a victim of cybercrime. Kamal Haasan's daughter realised things were amiss when private pictures from her cell phone found themselves online.

Fans of the Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana (2017) were aghast to see her photos in innerwear. It is said that she has not yet lodged a complaint against the hacker. The actress was seen in her innerwear in the images that were hacked.

On the work front, Akshara Haasan was last seen in Vivegam, in 2017. Now, the actress is currently working as an assistant director for a trilingual film Sabaash Naidu. It is a spy comedy-adventure film which is written, co-produced and directed by her father Kamal Haasan.

This is not the first time that an actor's account has been hacked. A lot of celebrities have fallen prey to the cybercrime. Before this, Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon's social media accounts were hacked, and now, this South Indian actress has fallen prey to this, which has released Akshara's private pictures floating on the web.

