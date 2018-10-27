Search

Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram account hacked, leaves her furious

Oct 27, 2018, 09:50 IST | mid-day online desk

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Hey guys... My Instagram account has been hacked

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram account has been hacked. The actor shared the news on Twitter to alert fans. She wrote, "Hey guys... My Instagram account has been hacked.

Please do not respond to any links or messages till it's recovered (sic)."

The actress also tweeted when her account by recovered!

Rakul, who has been shooting for the NTR biopic in which she plays Sridevi, says there was an attempt to hack into her Facebook account too.

On the work front, Rakul will also be a part of Ajay Devgn starrer, De De Pyaar De. The film is an upcoming Indian romantic comedy film written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan. It also stars Tabu, Alok Nath, Jimmy Shergill among others.

