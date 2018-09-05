Kriti Sanon's Instagram account hacked left her furious

bollywood

Kriti Sanon's account was hacked on Monday, and restored later by her team.

Kriti Sanon is currently shooting in Gwalior for Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Kartik Aaryan.

The actress spent some anxious moments on the set of her upcoming film on Monday as her Instagram account fell prey to the hackers. The actor alerted fans on Twitter about it. Her followers realised something was amiss on Monday after posts from the actor asked them to follow her fan account. Things were restored yesterday and the spurious posts were deleted.

Kriti kept her fans posted about everything, and when she got things back on track, she tweeted: "Back on Twitter" [sic]

This is not the first time that an actor's account has been hacked. A lot of celebrities have fallen prey to the cybercrime.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen grooving to a funny spooky track by Badshah Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree. Apart from Luka Chuppi in her kitty, the actress will also be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Arjun Patiala and in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat.

