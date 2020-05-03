Akshay, Kareena, Saif, Vicky and others invite people to join 'I For India'

Just a few hours ahead of the much-anticipated event, Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar invited people to join for the telecast of 'India's biggest' virtual concert- 'I For India.' The 'Khiladi' star Akshay, took to Twitter and shared a montage of the pictures featuring all the stars coming together from their homes for the virtual concert. He wrote, "We bring you India's biggest at-home concert - #IforIndia. Click the donate button and make a difference. Sunday, 3rd May, 7:30 pm IST. 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund by@GiveIndia."

We bring you India’s biggest at-home concert - #IforIndia. Click the donate button and make a difference.

Sunday, 3rd May, 7:30pm IST.

Watch it LIVE- https://t.co/DGhmShw3aI

Donate now- https://t.co/cEgmMhAdHa

100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund by @GiveIndia pic.twitter.com/aBqlPZN1Zp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2020

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture along with Saif where she urged people to join in the concert and donate to the India COVID-19 Response Fund set up. She wrote, "From my home to yours.

Watch me on India's biggest fundraising concert - #IForIndia, a concert for our times., 3rd May, 7:30 pm IST. Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook. Tune in. Donate now. Do your bit. Link in bio. #SocialForGood.100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_india"

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring herself holding the 'I for India' placard. Along with the post, she wrote, From my home to yours. Watch me on India's biggest fundraising concert - #IForIndia, a concert for our times.Sunday, 3rd May, 7:30 pm IST. Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook."

Abhishek Bachchan also shared his picture holding the 'I For India' placard' and inviting people to join in the virtual concert. He wrote, "From my home to yours. Watch me on India's biggest fundraising concert - #IForIndia, a concert for our times. Sunday, 3rd May, 7:30 pm IST. Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook. Tune in. Donate now. Do your bit."

Other celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt also urged people to join in the concert.

Earlier in the day, many stars participating in the event took to social media to show their support and to invite their followers to tune in to the concert.

The event dubbed as the 'India's biggest concert' by ace filmmaker Karan Johar, is an attempt to spice the lockdown with a dose of entertainment while raising funds for COVID-19 relief.

The director and Zoya Akhtar have joined hands to organise a virtual concert 'I For India' which will feature over 85 celebrities.

Other celebrities joining SRK for the event will include, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, AR Rehman, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arijit Singh, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and band, Javed Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal and more.

The event will also have some global celebrities like musicians Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Bryan Adams, Nick Jonas, actor Sophie Turner, and comedians Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh.The virtual concert will stream live on Facebook on May 3 at 7.30 PM IST.

