Akshay, Kareena-starrer Good Newwz mints Rs 200 crore worldwide; Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Good Newwz is continuing its dream run at the box office. The rom-com, directed by Raj Mehta, has received a positive response from the critics and audience and has already collected Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Overwhelmed by the response, producer Karan Johar put up a heartfelt note and thanked the film's cast and crew. Sharing a poster of the film, the Student of the Year director said, "That feeling of pride when a group of solid minds come together to make a cracker of a film! A film that is as we speak crossed the 200 crore gross mark worldwide and Besides the box office has garnered so much love and cheer in the cinemas!"

Thanking the crew, he said, "A big shout out to @johaikapoor for bringing the screenplay to our home at @dharmamovies ! To the stoic and supreme @somenmishra for spotting the potential and nurturing the journey on the film! To @shashankkhaitan for being such a rock solid mentor and friend and whose huge heart will always give him applause and love!.

Johar also thanked Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh for putting up an exceptional performance. He said, "A huge shout out to the amazing cast @akshaykumar for immediately agreeing to be on board as soon as he heard just the one line! For his tremendous faith in our debut director and his staunch support through the journey! The fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always ...to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can!"

In India, the film is close to entering the Rs 150 crore club. The film has already made a business of Rs 147.70 crore. It also has a strong chance of hitting the Rs 200 crore mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and shared the collections so far.

#GoodNewwz continues its dream run... Biz jumps yet again on [second] Sat... North circuits outstanding... Nears âÂÂ¹ 150 cr... Has a strong chance of hitting âÂÂ¹ 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr. Total: âÂÂ¹ 147.70 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 5, 2020

The story of the comedy-drama revolves around two married couples trying to conceive babies but their journey ends up in a major goof-up during in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). Helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Zee Studio, the film was released on December 27, which was the post-Christmas Friday.

