Akshay Kumar all set for a new adventure with his 'buddy' Bear Grylls

Akshay Kumar to enter Bear Grylls show hit the news and created a wave on social media. Now, the audience will be soon witnessing Khiladi's adventurous experiences into the wild with his buddy Bear Grylls. After watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajinikanth, the fans are gearing up for Akshay Kumar's encounter with the wild. The motion poster shared by Akshay and Bear Grylls scream fun! Take a look.

Given the multiple adventures the show is filled with, it will be a treat to see Grylls and Kumar together, traversing through adversities and scary and scathing conditions, and simultaneously conversing about life, career, and everything. This is one episode to look out for.

Akshay Kumar, who is all set to feature in the highly anticipated episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, will be premiering on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and September 14 on Discovery Channel.

Coming to Kumar's work front, he's all set to come back to the very genre he popularized in the 90s- Action. The movie we are talking about is Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, where he'll play an Anti-Terrorist Squad Officer, wiping out terrorism single-handedly. After this, he'll be seen in films like Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Bottom.

Speaking about the film Bell Bottom, which will see Akshay Kumar sharing the screen space with Vaani Kapoor, is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the retro-drama is set in the 1980s and is about one of India's forgotten heroes. Backed by Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, Bell Bottom is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

Also Read: Lights, Camera, Mask On, Action: Akshay Kumar begins the shoot of Bell Bottom

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news