Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrate her grandmother's 80th birthday with loads of laughter

Akshay Kumar is fresh off the success of his reincarnation comedy, Housefull 4, which released on October 25 and collected approx. Rs 111 crores in a span of just five days. He has another reason to celebrate as his wife Twinkle Khanna's grandmother celebrated her 80th birthday on October 30. Mrs. Funny Bones, as she's fondly known as, took to her Instagram account to share some pictures from the celebrations with friends and family, filled with loads of laughter. In the picture, you can spot Aarav Kumar, Dimple Kapadia, and Karan Kapadia. Check them out:

They are indeed celebrating with friends and family and letting their hair down. And why not, 80 years and still living well! Coming to the actor again, with Housefull 4, he has delivered his 11th consecutive success, which is an incredible feat. Kumar is truly one of the most bankable stars and also one of the busiest. But just like any family man, for him, his family comes first. He's not only a doting dad but also a doting husband.

On the work front, the actor is ready with a line-up of five films for the next year. It all starts with Good Newwz, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles as well. This comedy is releasing on December 27. In 2020, he's gearing up for Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, releasing on March 27, Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani, arriving on May 22, Prithviraj with Maushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt, releasing on Diwali. And lastly, Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon opening on Christmas.

