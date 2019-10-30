Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrate her grandmother's 80th birthday with loads of laughter
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna united with their friends and family to celebrate her grandmother's 80th birthday.
Akshay Kumar is fresh off the success of his reincarnation comedy, Housefull 4, which released on October 25 and collected approx. Rs 111 crores in a span of just five days. He has another reason to celebrate as his wife Twinkle Khanna's grandmother celebrated her 80th birthday on October 30. Mrs. Funny Bones, as she's fondly known as, took to her Instagram account to share some pictures from the celebrations with friends and family, filled with loads of laughter. In the picture, you can spot Aarav Kumar, Dimple Kapadia, and Karan Kapadia. Check them out:
View this post on Instagram
Grandmother's 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries
They are indeed celebrating with friends and family and letting their hair down. And why not, 80 years and still living well! Coming to the actor again, with Housefull 4, he has delivered his 11th consecutive success, which is an incredible feat. Kumar is truly one of the most bankable stars and also one of the busiest. But just like any family man, for him, his family comes first. He's not only a doting dad but also a doting husband.
On the work front, the actor is ready with a line-up of five films for the next year. It all starts with Good Newwz, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles as well. This comedy is releasing on December 27. In 2020, he's gearing up for Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, releasing on March 27, Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani, arriving on May 22, Prithviraj with Maushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt, releasing on Diwali. And lastly, Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon opening on Christmas.
-
Twinkle Khanna stepped out with husband Akshay Kumar for a lunch outing. The couple was clicked outside a popular restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai. While Twinkle opted for a coral t-shirt and buttoned-denim skirt with suspenders, Akshay Kumar kept it super casual in a black t-shirt and joggers. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for Laxmmi Bomb, along with Kiara Advani. The film is a remake of the Tamil super-hit horror comedy film, Muni 2: Kanchana (2011).
-
In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar plays the character of a man, who is possessed by the soul of a transgender woman. And, this is how the transgender wants to take revenge from those who caused its untimely death.
-
Akshay Kumar will also be next seen in Good News, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will release on December 27. The actor also has Housefull 4, Sooryavanshi, and Laxmmi Bomb in the pipeline.
-
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 revolves around reincarnation. The comedy, featuring Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh, has two tracks - while one portion traces the protagonists' lives in the present day, another segment is set 500 years ago.
-
mid-day has also learnt that Akshay Kumar will be seen as a maharaja in the segment that deals with the past life, with Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh playing his royal courtiers. Turns out, the female actors - including Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde - will step into the shoes of princesses.
-
A source from the creative team says, "The fourth instalment offers a hilarious spin on reincarnation. In the first half that is set in the 16th century, Akshay sports different looks as the king. In fact, the picture of one of his looks, where he is flaunting a bald pate, went viral last year." Housefull 4 is all set to hit theatres across India on October 26, 2019.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were spotted at a popular restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai. We have pictures
