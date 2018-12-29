Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna remember Rajesh Khanna on his birthday with sweet note

bollywood

It is the late Rajesh Khanna's birthday today, and son-in-law Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram post to wish him

On the occasion of late Rajesh Khanna's birthday, son-in-law Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share a black-and-white picture of his superstar father-in-law. The photo had Rajesh Khanna with wife Dimple Kapadia and daughter Twinkle Khanna.

While captioning the photo, Akshay thanked the Dushman star for letting their daughter get married to him. "While growing up I'd heard fascinating tales of his superstardom, never imagining one day I'll marry his fascinating daughter...thank you for giving me this precious one. Happy birthday to both of you [sic]."

Twinkle shares her birthday with father Rajesh Khanna. Dearest daughter also shared a photo of her father with a sweet note.

Talking about Twinkle Khanna, she made her Bollywood debut opposite Bobby Deol in 1995 with the film 'Barsaat'. Their chemistry in the film was popular with the audience, and so were the songs. Not many know that Twinkle Khanna had undergone eye surgery before the release of her first film to correct a vision problem.

However, Twinkle Khanna failed to make her mark as an actress, unlike her famous parents. Recently, she was asked whether which film of hers should now be remade and she jokingly said, "I haven't given a single hit in fact. I think that all my films should be banned so that no one can watch it."

