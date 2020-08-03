Akshay Kumar announces new film, Raksha Bandhan, dedicates it to his sister!

Akshay Kumar seems to be on a film-signing spree. He already is flooded with multiple films and now he has taken to his Twitter account to announce another one, and has called this rather special. Since the nation today is celebrating Raksha Bandhan, the title suits the occasion.

Yes, the film is titled Raksha Bandhan and this is what Kumar had to say about the film- "A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it's the quickest I've signed a film in my career.Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai,this one is very special." (sic)

Have a look at the poster right here:

A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it's the quickest I've signed a film in my career.Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai,this one is very special pic.twitter.com/3h4wxPltC1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 3, 2020

Rai and Kumar are already collaborating on Atrangi Re, which stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan too and is slated to release on the eve of Valentine's Day next year. Apart from these two projects, Kumar also has a project with Amazon that will come out soon, Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Bottom.

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and this film was supposed to release on March 25 but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and is now slated to release on Diwali this year. Bell Bottom is slated to open in the cinemas on April 2, 2021, Bachchan Pandey on January 22, 2021, and the new release date of Prithviraj is yet to be announced!

