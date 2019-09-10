Akshay Kumar celebrates adventure-filled birthday with Twinkle Khanna and Nitara

Actor Akshay Kumar, who turned 52 on Monday, is having an adventurous birthday. The actor was also snapped at the Mumbai airport on Friday, who was off for his birthday vacation to London with wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara. To ring in his special day, Twinkle Khanna also shared an adventurous birthday post which will leave all the fans with envy.

Sharing a glimpse of his birthday celebrations, Twinkle took to Instagram and uploaded a picture in which she and Akshay, along with daughter Nitara, are seen exploring nature. The pic captures the family walking across a ropeway among the trees.

Akshay also shared a monochrome picture with daughter Nitara from their London vacation. Check it out!

Speaking of his professional commitments, Akshay Kumar will be seen Housefull 4, Good News, Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb. On his birthday, YRF announced thier new project, a historical drama, Prithviraj. The film will be based on the life and heroism of the fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan where Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of the warrior.

Historians and folk legends portray him as an incredibly brave king who stood in front of the merciless Muhammad of Ghor and his ruthless invaders of India. Prithviraj's daredevilry and heroism against Muhammad of Ghor catapulted him into a legendary ruler and fighter of free India. Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi had earlier directed television show Chanakya, which was based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India. He also directed the multiple award-winning Pinjar which starred Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee.

His other silver-screen releases - Laxmmi Bomb also stars Kiara Advani and is set to release on May 22, 2020. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is the remake of the Tamil film, Kanchana. Sooryavanhi is the new entry in Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe. Sooryavanshi is the fourth film of Shetty's cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film Simmba.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates