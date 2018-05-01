Akshay Kumar celebrates Maharashtra Day with his teacher

Akshay Kumar celebrated Maharashtra day by meeting his Marathi teacher. He tweeted, "Had a chance meeting with the lady responsible for my manageable Marathi"

Bollywood superstar, Akshay Kumar celebrated the auspicious occasion of Maharashtra day by meeting his Marathi teacher from school. The actor tweeted, "Had a chance meeting with the lady responsible for my manageable Marathi...my Marathi teacher from school :) Couldn't have met on a better day."

Had a chance meeting with the lady responsible for my manageable Marathi...my Marathi teacher from school :) Couldn't have met on a better day.

à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¾#MaharashtraDay pic.twitter.com/ZOlNOfzunv — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 1, 2018

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated as the state was formed today, from the division of the Bombay State on 1 May 1960.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who was recently awarded Dada Saheb Phalke Award for Padman (Jury) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, is all geared up for his next movies, 'Gold' and 'Kesari'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever