Akshay Kumar chooses excellent stories to tell: Rana Daggubati

Actor Rana Daggubati has praised actor Akshay Kumar for choosing "excellent stories to tell". Rana on Friday praised the teaser of Akshay's upcoming film "Gold", which is slated to release on August 15

"And this I am waiting for! Sir Akshay Kumar, what excellent stories you choose to tell. Always inspiring!" Rana wrote. The movie is a biopic based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh Sr, who was on the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948.

"Gold" also features Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Nikita Dutta and Sunny Kaushal in key roles. Directed by Reema Kagti, it is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akthar's Excel Entertainment.

