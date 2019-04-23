Akshay Kumar clarifies rumours about him standing for elections 2019

bollywood

Buzz is that Akshay Kumar begins shooting for the Hindi remake of the Tamil horror comedy Kanchana (2011)

Akshay Kumar's tweet that he was getting into "unknown and uncharted territory" with something he had not done before, fuelled speculation on social media that he is joining politics.

Here's what the tweet read: "Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates. [sic]"

Later, to quell rumours, the actor clarified that he is not standing for elections. Akshay Kumar again tweeted: "Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections. [sic]"

Buzz is that the Khiladi begins shooting for the Hindi remake of the Tamil horror comedy Kanchana (2011) in which he plays a character possessed by a transgender ghost. Now, that's something (playing a transgender) he has not done before.

A source from the creative team had also revealed in an interview with mid-day, "While the premise remains the same, Akshay's character has been chalked out as one who doesn't fear the supernatural. The makers also reworked the narrative to create a meaty role for Kiara Advani, who plays Akshay's wife. In the original film, the hero's mother and sister-in-law have pivotal parts. In the Hindi counterpart, the sequence where Akshay's character is possessed by a ghost - the turning point in the story - will take place at Kiara's house. Her character will play a crucial role in his exorcism. Finally, Akshay will be possessed by one ghost - that of the transgender, Lakshmi - and not three ghosts as seen in the Tamil movie."

