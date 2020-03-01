Akshay Kumar donates Rs.1.5 crores to build a transgender home in India

In another fantastic initiative, Akshay Kumar has donated Rs. 1.5 crores to build a transgender home in India and the news was announced by his Laxmmi Bomb director, Raghava Lawrence! He wrote a long post about it on his Facebook account and also shared the news on Twitter. It was a long post and it will surely make the actor's fans proud and elated.

He wrote- "I would like to share one good news, Akshay kumar sir is donating 1.5 crores for building transgender hone for the first time in India. As everyone is already aware that Larencce Charitable Trust has been initiating various projects for education, home for kids, medical and physically abled dancers. Our trust is now entering into its 15th year."

He added, "We wanted to celebrate this 15th year by initiating a new project for uplifting transgenders by providing shelter for them. our trust has provided the land we were looking forward to raise funds for the building, so during Laxmmi Bomb shoot I was talking to Akshay kumar sir about the trust projects and transgender's home, immediately after hearing this without even me asking he told he will donate 1.5 crores for building transgender's home." (sic)

Take a look at the post right here:

In case you were unaware, Kumar is gearing up for Laxmmi Bomb, which is a remake of Lawrence's own Kanchana, an immensely successful horror-comedy franchise in the South. It tackled the story of a transgender who died a brutal death and possessed the spirit of the hero to avenge its death. And Kumar will essay the role that Lawrence nailed in the original. When his first look came out, fans were shocked.

All set to release on May 22 on the occasion of Eid, let's see if it turns out to be as good as Kanchana or not! The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead.

