Akshay Kumar extends help to actress Nupur Alankar, Renuka Shahane thanks the actor

Actress-filmmaker Renuka Shahane has hailed Akshay Kumar as an angel for financially helping actress Nupur Alankar.

Renuka had earlier shared a post seeking help for Nupur, who lost her savings in the PMC Bank crash of 2019. Nupur had to take care of her ailing mother who needed hospitalisation.

Renuka had tweeted: "What can I say about the kindness of all who've helped my friend Nupur through this horrible time brought about by #PMCBankCrisis combined with her mother's ill health & lockdown in our industry. Today I want to appreciate all of you & appeal to not contribute any further." (sic)

Have a look at her tweet right here:

What can I say about the kindness of all who've helped my friend Nupur through this horrible time brought about by #PMCBankCrisis combined with her mother's ill health & lockdown in our industry. Today I want to appreciate all of you & appeal to not contribute any further. 1/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

"An angel from our film industry has helped Nupur with a staggering help that will help Nupur's mother get the best possible treatment. This angel has already helped so many actors, workers from the film industry without any expectation of even a thank you in return," she had added.

Renuka recounts how Akshay helped Nupur: "He read about my fb post asking for help on Twitter. He called Ranaji for details about what I had shared. He asked how much Nupur needed. I told him the amount she had asked for and he told me that it will be done. And it was & topped up with more." (sic)

She recalls Akshay's reaction when she thanked him: "He said only one sentence in Marathi, ‘Please don't thank me, her mother should get well, that's it'."

The actress added that Akshay is a person "who will stand by someone in need, someone who they have never met or worked with".

"My gratitude to this immensely generous, compassionate angel is boundless and forever. This angel is none other than superstar @akshaykumar.. a man with a heart of pure, unadulterated gold," she wrote.

"Thank you is too small an expression to express my gratitude. @akshaykumarji. I am so moved by your kindness. I hope you and your family are blessed with every happiness & success possible always. Truly indebted," she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news