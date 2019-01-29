Akshay Kumar grooves to Poster Lagwa Do song with Kartik and Kriti

music

Luka Chuppi dropped four days back and the makers have now unveiled a short video of the first track Poster Lagwa Do feature the duo with none other than Akshay Kumar grooving to the song

Akshay Kumar grooves to the song with Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan. Picture courtesy/Kriti Sanon's Instagram account

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's much-awaited masala Bollywood film Luka Chuppi dropped four days back and the makers have now unveiled a short video of the first track Poster Lagwa Do feature the duo with none other than Akshay Kumar grooving to the song.

The foot-tapping track is a revised version of Akshay's 1997 song Poster Lagwado Bazaar Mein from Aflatoon and is all set to release today. Akshay, Kartik and Kriti teased the fans with a funny video dancing to the peppy number. Kriti took to her Instagram handle to share the video, writing, "Poster lagenge fir ek baar, jab saath hoge KHILADI @akshaykumar !! Thank you sir! You are the best!! #PosterLagwaDo Out Tomorrow at 11am, [sic]" she posted.

The video begins with Kartik dancing solo to the remix song and is joined by Kriti a few seconds later. While the two can be seen dancing and lip syncing, Khiladi Kumar jumps in to add the 'Aflatoon' touch to the song which will surely make you want to groove!

Going by the video, Akshay is giving a tough competition to Kartik and Kriti with his energetic moves, leaving the viewers spellbound by his old charm.

The recently released trailer of the film received an overwhelming response from the audience. The trailer features, Kartik and Kriti Sanon as a couple who are in love and inspired by the concept of live-in relationship, decide to live together without actually tying the knot. Everything seems to be working out fine till their respective families get involved and Kartik's parents start living with them.

Apart from Kartik and Kriti, the trailer also features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on March 1.

Apart from 'Luka Chuppi', Kartik will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster 'Kirik Party'. He will also star opposite Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan's next. Kriti has four other films in her kitty, including 'Arjun Patiala', 'Kalank', 'Housefull 4' and 'Panipat'.

Also read: Luka Chhupi first poster out: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's film's trailer to release tomorrow

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI