Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor announce Good News' first day shoot in an interesting way

bollywood

Akshay Kumar started shooting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for their upcoming film, Good News, on Wednesday. The film, based on a couple trying to get pregnant, will hit theatres in September 2019.

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar/picture courtesy: Akshay Kumar's Instagram handle

The Bollywood stars alluded to the #10YearsChallenge that has gone viral on social media and posted a picture collage of themselves from their film Kambakkht Ishq that was released 10 years ago along with one from the sets of their current film. In the photo, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor can be seen looking at each other with their hands clasped together.

Akshay Kumar captioned the post: "2009 to 2019, the #GoodNews is that not much has changed, or so we hope First day of shoot it is, do send in your best wishes #10YearChallenge.[sic]"

Kareena Kapoor's fan club posted another picture on Instagram from the sets of the film and captioned it, "This is truly a #10yearchallenge . No difference from Kambakkht ishq 2009 to Good News 2019.... @akshaykumar @nainas89 @poonamdamania"

Karan Johar, on Monday, had taken to Twitter to announce the date of the film's release: "#GOODNEWS releases on the 6th of September, 2019!!! AKSHAY KAREENA DILJIT KIARA!!! Directed by RAJ MEHTA!!"

'Good News' will see Akshay and Kareena reunite after 10 years and will also star Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film revolves around a couple trying to have a baby. The film was supposed to release in July earlier.

