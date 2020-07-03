Search

Saroj Khan Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Manisha Koirala, Nimrat Kaur pay last respects to Bollywood's 'masterji'

Updated: Jul 03, 2020, 08:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Veteran choregrapher Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest on July 3, 2020, at the age of 71. Bollywood celebrities mourned on social media.

Saroj Khan/picture courtesy: Saroj Khan's Instagram account
Saroj Khan, who was earlier hospitalised for breathing problems, breathed her last on July 3, 2020, 01:52 am in Mumbai. The veteran choreographer complained about breathing issues in June. Later, as per the mandate, Saroj Khan's COVID-19 test was done, which came out to be negative.

The choreographer, who was popularly known as 'masterji' in Bollywood, passed away at the age of 71 due to a cardiac arrest. As soon as the news broke, Bollywood celebrities mourned on social media. Looking at the current situation of the city, the funeral will take place today in Mumbai. The last rites will be performed by her family members.

Here's what the celebrities have shared on Twitter:

The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. Saroj Khan shot to fame in the late eighties, choreographing Sridevi superhits such as Main naagin tu sapera (Nagina) and Hawaa hawaai (Mr India).

Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika last year and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019.

