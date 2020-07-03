Saroj Khan Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Manisha Koirala, Nimrat Kaur pay last respects to Bollywood's 'masterji'

Saroj Khan, who was earlier hospitalised for breathing problems, breathed her last on July 3, 2020, 01:52 am in Mumbai. The veteran choreographer complained about breathing issues in June. Later, as per the mandate, Saroj Khan's COVID-19 test was done, which came out to be negative.

The choreographer, who was popularly known as 'masterji' in Bollywood, passed away at the age of 71 due to a cardiac arrest. As soon as the news broke, Bollywood celebrities mourned on social media. Looking at the current situation of the city, the funeral will take place today in Mumbai. The last rites will be performed by her family members.

Here's what the celebrities have shared on Twitter:

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020

OMG. Woke up to this terrible news of Saroj Khan passing away. A master of her art. Always received her unconditional love. Had the opportunity to work with her in Billo Rani song from Goal. May God give her soul peace. RIP. pic.twitter.com/RD4QSC2TT6 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 3, 2020

Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji pic.twitter.com/EffYUvX7Ca — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 3, 2020

This is a sad news early in morning..since childhood I was trained in indian classical dance..it was she who taught me film dance once I joined films..(which I had zero knowlage of). A tough task master and a great one!! #RIPSarojKhan JI ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/UxRDUwFbrH — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) July 3, 2020

Really sad to hear that Saroj Khan ji is no more between us. Her Grace , her simplicity her iconic moves and her legacy are immortalised. My condolences with Raju sir, and entire family. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» #RipSarojKhan — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) July 3, 2020

Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 3, 2020

#RIP SAROJI YOU WILL BE MISSED .... big loss to dance fraternity ..... pic.twitter.com/1Kv5B6CpKv — Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) July 3, 2020

RIP Saroji ... I thank God I got a chance to be choreographed by you.. Prayers and Strength to the Family..#SarojKhan — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 3, 2020

The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. Saroj Khan shot to fame in the late eighties, choreographing Sridevi superhits such as Main naagin tu sapera (Nagina) and Hawaa hawaai (Mr India).

Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika last year and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news