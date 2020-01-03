Akshay Kumar on Laxmmi Bomb look: I am comfortable in a saree, love doing tricky stuff

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Akshay Kumar is ready to follow up his successful streak of 2019 with a string of diverse projects that include Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey. It was evident that the superstar was in no mood to stop taking risks as soon as the first look of Laxmmi Bomb was released. In keeping with his act of a man possessed by the spirit of a transgender, he was seen draped in a red saree, in the picture.



"I am comfortable in a saree and had no problem shooting in it. I love doing tricky stuff," enthuses Kumar, aware that his look in the horror comedy became a talking point. "It is one of the most difficult characters I have played. I had to internalise the character and get the body language right."

Raghava Lawerence

Only days into its first schedule, the film — an official remake of the Tamil hit, Muni 2: Kanchana (2011) — was marred by controversy when director Raghava Lawrence exited the project citing creative differences with the makers. While the team maintained a stoic silence in the following days, the director was reinstated soon after. Mention the episode to Kumar, and he says, "I have no idea what happened. Shabina [Khan, producer] and Raghava spoke and sorted out [the issue]. Raghava is one of the finest directors when it comes to making a horror film. I respect him as a filmmaker. We started shooting [after the episode], and since then, nobody has even mentioned the incident. It's all good among us."

Akshay Kumar in the film

In the last few years, the actor has made a killing at the box office with his socially relevant cinema. However, he says there is no thumb rule to choosing stories. "I was advised by many biggies of this industry to not to do Toilet: Ek Prem Katha [2017] or PadMan [2018], but the results are for everyone to see. If it is a good film that can make a difference to society, I am game."

