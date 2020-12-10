Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati team up for Socialswag

Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati announced on Wednesday that they are teaming up to create an influencer-led online marketplace, Socialswag. The app, which will be launched in February, will enable fans to connect with celebrities, and other inspirational individuals, through personal interactions.

Kumar commented, "I have seen so many opportunities in the digital domain this year. I believe being able to connect with fans through this platform will give not only me, but my peers as well an additional opportunity in these changing times."

Daggubati was "super excited" to be partnering with the Khiladi. Commenting on this new venture Rana Daggubati added, "This is a very fast-growing space and I'm super excited to be partnering with Akshay sir. We will bring the best of sport, entertainment and vocational opportunities to this platform and look to make it best in class. Our launch with our first few products will be in the first quarter of next year and the team is working towards making the fan experience a unique one for the global Indian audience."

Socialswag is designed to focus on two aspects - education and entertainment. While there have been many fan engagement apps successfully launching in the market over the last few months the coming together of these two superstars promises to deliver a unique experience to the consumer.

