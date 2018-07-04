Akshay Kumar romances Mouni Roy in Gold's upcoming song titled Naino Ne Baandhi

Naino Ne Baandhi has been sung by Yasser Desai and written by Arko. Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold is set to release on 15 August

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy

The makers of Gold are all set to release the first song from the film titled Naino Ne Baandhi on 6th of July. The slow-paced romantic song features Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy who is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Gold. Naino Ne Baandhi has been sung by Yasser Desai and written by Arko.

The trailer of Excel Entertainment's Independence Day bonanza, Gold was unveiled recently to a roaring response with more than 32 million views in less than 4 days. Filling the masses with immense pride for the nation, the trailer showcases the dream of Tapan Das played by Akshay Kumar to win Gold for free India for the first time. Uniting the nation with one dream, the trailer captures the patriotic sense of the film, hailing it to be the perfect Independence day release.

The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era. Gold not only marks the first ever association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar but also is the debut of TV sensation Mouni Roy.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold promises power packed performances by an ensemble cast. Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti and is all set to release on the 15th August 2018.

