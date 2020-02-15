Akshay Kumar seeks revenge after wifey Twinkle Khanna changes his iPad password

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The gorgeous couple has completed 19 years of togetherness. The couple never shies away from expressing their love on social media. Their fun banter is a treat for Akshay and Twinkle fans.

Recently, Twinkle revealed that she changed the password of husband Akshay Kumar's iPad to get his attention. This happened when Twinkle was helping daughter Nitara in karate practice while the Khiladi star was engrossed in a cricket match. Twinkle came up with a fun idea to get his attention. "I got home and secretly changed my husband's iPad password. It is difficult to quantify the joy I felt that night, watching him enter his password repeatedly, till his device was disabled", she wrote in a column for a portal.

The actor-turned-author took to her Twitter account to share the post. She wrote, "A Valentine’s gift for all women and it may or may not involve cough syrups:) Here is my guide on how to survive marriage without going to jail @akshaykumar you do remember a disabled device? #ValentinesDay,” she wrote.

A Valentine’s gift for all women and it may or may not involve cough syrups:) Here is my guide on how to survive marriage without going to jail https://t.co/a4POlwUrzq @akshaykumar you do remember a disabled device? ðÂÂÂ #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/Awf0C8vnCN — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 14, 2020

Akshay too gave a witty reply to his wife. The actor said that he is contemplating which method to use to get back to her. He has also invited suggestions from his fans.

And all this while I was blaming my PA for fidgeting with my iPad ðÂÂ¡ Now contemplating which method to use to get back. Your suggestions?https://t.co/4TqrO6WknX https://t.co/cRloISyjCJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2020

Sounds like this is going to be fun!

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Housefull 4. The comedy-drama went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. In 2020, he'll star in four films - Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey. In 2021, he'll star in Bell Bottom and is also expected to star with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in Aanand L Rai's directorial Atrangi Re.

