Bollywood powerhouse Akshay Kumar, who is basking in the success of his last outing Mission Mangal, is all set to treat his fans with his first music video, Filhaal. The actor on Sunday shot for the video of the song. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle. Along with the announcement, Taran also shared a number of pictures from the sets. Check them out:-

Akshay Kumar shoots for his first music video #Filhaal with Nupur Sanon and Ammy Virk... Directed by Arvinder Khaira... Sung by B Praak. pic.twitter.com/cqD9EzhSWa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2019

Directed by Arvinder Khaira, the music video will also feature Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and Punjabi actor Ammy Virk. The track will be sung by Punjabi musician B Praak. The singer had previously collaborated with Akshay for his historical drama Kesari, which released earlier this year. The musician sang the popular track Teri Mitti, which received an overwhelming response.

Reportedly, the upcoming song will be a romantic track featuring Khiladi Kumar with Nupur. Even Sanon couldn’t contain her excitement and shared the news on her Instagram account, have a look:-

The song was a heartfelt tribute to the soldiers of the country, with poignant lyrics that evoked feelings of patriotism. Later, the musician also collaborated with actors Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi for a single titled Pachtaoge, which became a chartbuster. Apart from the upcoming music video, Akshay has multiple projects in his kitty. After the successful Mission Mangal, the actor will appear in Good New' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. He will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani and multi-starrer Housefull 4. Ammy is soon going to make his Bollywood’s debut with Ranveer Singh's upcoming sports drama '83.

