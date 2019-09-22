MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Akshay Kumar shoots for his first music video Filhaal with Nupur Sanon

Updated: Sep 22, 2019, 23:04 IST | ANI

Akshay Kumar who is basking in the success of his last outing Mission Mangal, is all set to treat his fans with his first music video, Filhaal

Akshay Kumar shoots for his first music video Filhaal with Nupur Sanon
Picture Courtesy: Instagram Account/Nupur Sanon

Bollywood powerhouse Akshay Kumar, who is basking in the success of his last outing Mission Mangal, is all set to treat his fans with his first music video, Filhaal. The actor on Sunday shot for the video of the song. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle. Along with the announcement, Taran also shared a number of pictures from the sets. Check them out:-

Directed by Arvinder Khaira, the music video will also feature Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and Punjabi actor Ammy Virk. The track will be sung by Punjabi musician B Praak. The singer had previously collaborated with Akshay for his historical drama Kesari, which released earlier this year. The musician sang the popular track Teri Mitti, which received an overwhelming response.

Reportedly, the upcoming song will be a romantic track featuring Khiladi Kumar with Nupur. Even Sanon couldn’t contain her excitement and shared the news on her Instagram account, have a look:-

The song was a heartfelt tribute to the soldiers of the country, with poignant lyrics that evoked feelings of patriotism. Later, the musician also collaborated with actors Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi for a single titled Pachtaoge, which became a chartbuster. Apart from the upcoming music video, Akshay has multiple projects in his kitty. After the successful Mission Mangal, the actor will appear in Good New' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. He will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani and multi-starrer Housefull 4. Ammy is soon going to make his Bollywood’s debut with Ranveer Singh's upcoming sports drama '83.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

Akshay Kumarkriti sanonbollywood newsEntertainment News

Akshay Kumar shares the first look from his upcoming movie Prithviraj

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK