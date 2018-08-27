Akshay Kumar starrer Gold enters the 100 crore club

bollywood

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold has finally entered the 100 crore club after its release on August 15. With quality content, fresh perspectives, and consistent good stories, Akshay Kumar scored another century with his recently released Gold. Akshay marked his debut association with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment for the first time with Gold. With 25.25 crores collection on Day one, the film has also emerged to be Akshay Kumar's biggest opening till date.

In sync with the patriotic spirit of Independence Day, Gold's release on the National festival proved to be a perfect treat for the audience. Gold showcases the dream of Tapan Das played by Akshay Kumar, who wishes to win India’s first gold medal in hockey as an independent nation.

He coaches the team for the 1948 Olympics in London, inspiring the athletes to make a mark against the British on their own turf. Subsequently, India won the gold medal on August 12, 1948.

The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era. Gold not only marks the first ever association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar but also is the debut of television sensation Mouni Roy.

The film has been helmed by Reema Kagti and starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold provided a power-packed performance by the ensemble actors.

