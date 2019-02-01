Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal's Hera Pheri 3 to go on floors this year

bollywood

Hera Pheri 3 featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal is back on track

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty.

One of the most loved comedy franchise, Hera Pheri was all set to surprise the fans with its third franchise. Hera Pheri 3 will be produced by Firoz Nadiadwala and directed by Indra Kumar with its original cast, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. After a long hiatus, the film is back on floors and will commence its shoot by the end of this year, states Mumbai Mirror.

A source informed the publication saying, "At present, the film is in the scripting stage. Indra Kumar has been working with his team of writers on the story since May last year and has already locked the first half, while the second half requires some more work. He will jump into it after the release of his upcoming directorial, Total Dhamaal"

Hera Pheri 3 was initially supposed to go on floors in December 2018.

"The delays happened due to issues in the script. Hera Pheri is an iconic franchise and the team is in no hurry to take it on the floors. Though everyone is excited, no one wants to compromise on the script for a substandard product to capitalise on the franchise’s power," revealed the source.

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar walked out of the film due to indifferences with producer Firoz Nadiadwala. However, the tabloid emphasises that Khiladi Kumar has buried the hatchet with Firoz and the film is back on track. Not just this, rumours were rife that the film was again stalled because the producer ran into financial crisis. However, quashing all these rumours, the source affirmed that Hera Pheri 3 is happening for sure, and the first half of the film has been finalised. Work on second half of the movie is going on.

