Akshay Kumar turns showstopper for designer Lalit Dalmia

Technology has always left us amazed with its new innovations and fashion industry is not alien to it; tech addiction and love for fashion is something we all follow on a daily basis and it has become an integral part of our lives

Akshay Kumar

The showbiz industry witnessed an amalgamation of technology and fashion at the fourth edition of Tech Fashion Tour Season Four held at JW Marriott Hotel in Mumbai. Technology has always left us amazed with its new innovations and fashion industry is not alien to it; tech addiction and love for fashion is something we all follow on a daily basis and it has become an integral part of our lives.

Tech Fashion Tour celebrates the amalgamation between technology and fashion where Tech and Fashion come together to unleash new innovations and create never-failing magic.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar turned showstopper as he walked the runway for ace designer Lalit Dalmia at the fourth edition of Tech Fashion Tour. The blend of two massive yet starkly different worldly elements - Technology and Fashion -showcased new launches from the world of fashion and technology.

"We are extremely delighted to have Akshay Kumar on board as our show stopper. It could have not been better than this. Technology and fashion go hand in hand and we often use futuristic fabrics, cutting-edge tech in our creations and this is a perfect platform to showcase it,'ÂÂ said Dalmia. TFT Season 4 treated Fashion and Tech enthusiasts with the most glamorous evening of the year.

