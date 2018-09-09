Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna party hard with friends

bollywood

Akshay Kumar turns 51 today and wife Twinkle Khanna has an adorable birthday wish for her lovely Mr K

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar aka Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia started his career in the world of showbiz in 1987, turned 51 today. Apart from heartfelt social media posts from celebrity friends, the Khiladi actor received an adorable birthday wish from wife Twinkle Khanna.

The Padman star rang in his special day with wife Twinkle and a few close friends, including actor and Housefull 4 co-star Bobby Deol. Sharing a picture from the night on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, 'Mrs Funnybones wrote, "Sometimes when you don't plan things - it all falls in place - Happy Birthday to my lovely Mr K! birthdaybumps"

Sometimes when you don’t plan things - it all falls in place - Happy Birthday to my lovely Mr K ! #birthdaybumps pic.twitter.com/Ez493Ci4It — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 8, 2018

Having started his career in the 1990s, Akshay has featured in more than hundred films and has a huge fan following all over the world. hough Khiladi Kumar was given a small role in the film, his skills were recognized by all, and he bagged the role as a lead for Raj Sippy's Sugandh in 1991. Later, the Gold actor made his breakthrough with Khiladi series from 1992, which went on till 2012.

Regarded as an action star in his early days, the 51-year-old star has cemented his place in the industry over almost three decades by featuring in romance dramas, comedies and issue-based movies. Akshay Kumar was 24, when he made his Bollywood debut. The actor saw many failures in the journey.

Akshay and Twinkle, one of B-Town's most celebrated couples, reportedly first met in Mumbai during a shoot for a magazine, where the 'Rustom' star developed an instant crush on the actress-turned-author. However, they fell in love while shooting for their film 'International Khiladi. In an episode with Koffee With Karan season 5, Twinkle Khanna confessed that how her flop film Mela (2000) encouraged her to marry the hunk immediately on January 7, 2001.

The couple have two children Aarav and Nitara.

Also Read: 20 throwback photos of Akshay Kumar from the '90s

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates