Akshay Kumar's retro look from Glasgow set of Bell Bottom goes viral

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar sports a stylish retro look in his forthcoming film, BellBottom, going by snapshots leaked on social media on Friday, from the set of the film in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the pictures that have gone viral on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Akshay flaunts a moustache that highlights his retro avatar. The 52-year-old actor looks dapper in high-neck pullovers, suits, jackets, printed sweaters and retro shades.

Old models of cars and a typical red telephone booth of the UK, also catch the eye in the photographs. A popular photographer shared some pictures on his Twitter account, and ever since then, Khiladi fans can't stop drooling over his retro avatar.

Bollywood at the Barras. Akshay Kumar was in Glasgow today shooting scenes from his upcoming movie, Bell Bottom. A spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M Tewari. @TheScotsman #BellBottom #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/IZO1eIHoyI — john devlin (@2point8_photos) September 3, 2020

The film is a spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M, Tewari, set in the 1980s. It also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi and is slated for an April 2021 release. Along with medical-grade masks and face shields, the production house has made it mandatory for all cast and crew to wear a wristwatch that will constantly monitor their oxygen levels, body temperature, blood pressure, stress level and pulse.

Apart from Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar has lined up Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, and Raksha Bandhan coming up. His horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb, which co-stars Kiara Advani, will directly stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. This was earlier slated to release on May 22 on the occasion of Eid.

This is not the first time Akshay Kumar will be seen donning a retro look! The actor was last seen wearing the bell bottoms in Action Replayy, a romantic comedy back from the 80s.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news