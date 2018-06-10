Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha slays in China

A huge section of the industry was not too confident of the film's business in China due to the rural concern it addresses in the film. However, these recent figures have shown a different story

Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha has reached the numero uno spot at the China box office.

The drama-comedy flick with a social message achieved the feat on the second day of its release itself.

The news came in from trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"Toilet: Ek Prem Katha registers a SUPER 51.06% growth on Day 2 [Sat] in China... That's not all, it has also zoomed to the No 1 spot at China BO on Day 2 itself... That says it all...Fri $ 2.35 mn, Sat $ 3.55 mn. Total: $ 5.90 [? 39.85 cr] #ToiletHero", Adarsh tweeted on Sunday.

#ToiletEkPremKatha registers a SUPER 51.06% growth on Day 2 [Sat] in China... That’s not all, it has also zoomed to the No 1 spot at China BO on Day 2 itself... That says it all...

Fri $ 2.35 mn

Sat $ 3.55 mn

Total: $ 5.90 [â¹ 39.85 cr]#TEPK #ToiletHero — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2018

A huge section of the industry was not too confident of the film's business in China due to the rural concern it addresses in the film. However, these recent figures have shown a different story.

TEPK, a satirical comedy in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign to improve sanitation conditions in India, had hit the domestic box office in August 2017.

It became one of the top grossers of 2017 by doing a business of Rs. 134.22 crore in India alone.

