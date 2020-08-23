Akshay Oberoi on Flesh: Negative roles are fun because they have no limitations

Actor Akshay Oberoi believes playing dark and negative roles on screen is fun because such roles come with no limitations. Akshay essays a menacing character in the web series "Flesh", which dropped this week. The series tells the story of two completely different girls who survive the ordeal of being victims of the sex and human trafficking industry in India.

"When I started my career I remember everyone telling me you can't play a bad character. You have to be good. You have to play Ram, you can't play Raavan. I used to think Raavan is so much fun, I wanted to play Raavan. I am an actor. I should play everything," Akshay told IANS.

He says he doesn't know how the focus towards grey characters happened, but he does see it as a good change. "I don't know when the trend started happening. I think that some great things happened in the Hollywood or the cinema industry outside India, where (we had) Heath Ledger's Joker. A negative guy can do anything he wants and is so much fun to play on screen because there are no limitations. The cameras roll and you can do anything you want. That's fun," he said.

"It's so exciting as an actor to not be limited and be completely free. It's fun and I am glad that there has been a shift, and even if there was no shift I would've still done it," the actor added.

This is not the first time Akshay plays a character with shades and layers. He has previously played a dark character in the 2016 film, "Gurgaon". He recalled how he was asked by many not to take up the role, but he shared that "he wanted to do it".

Akshay will also be seen in the films "KTina", the Hindi remake of "Thiruttu Payalaye 2" and a series titled "Magic".

