Akshay Oberoi on web-series Flesh: My role is totally badass

After lapping up his last series, Illegal, Akshay Oberoi is moving to the dark side with his next offering, Flesh. The ErosNow series, also starring Swara Bhasker, narrates the story of two girls caught in the web of flesh trade.

A source informs that Oberoi's character will create intrigue. "Akshay plays a gut-wrenching character. The makers envisioned a menacing look [to go with the personality], which will be the highlight of his role." However, this is not his first attempt at a grey-shaded character. Oberoi was last seen in the negative space in Gurgaon (2017). He says, "[My role in Flesh] is totally badass."

Emphasising that his role is tad different from Gurgaon, the actor says, "My character in Flesh is different from what I have done in the past. I played a grey character in Gurgaon, but this one is terrifying and dark."

The actor will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina opposite Disha Patani, then in the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payalaye 2 and an MXPlayer series titled, Magic.

