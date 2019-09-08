Akshay Wakhare's fifer helps India Red lift Duleep Trophy title

India Red players celebrate their win in the Duleep Trophy final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Vidharbha off-spinner Akshay Wakhare returned with a five-wicket haul to help India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs and clinch the Duleep Trophy title here on Saturday.

Wakhare (5-13) spun the web around India Green batsmen to bowl them out for 119 in 39.5 overs in the second innings on the fourth day.

India's Red's title triumph was the only outright result in the four matches played in the season opening tournament.

Earlier, India Red extended their lead to 157 runs as Aditya Sarwate (38) and Jaydev Unadkat (32 not out) batted in a resolute manner, resuming at the overnight score of 345 for six.

