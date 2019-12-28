Al Barkaat to meet Don Bosco in final

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Defending champions Al Barkaat MMI (Kurla) defeated Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English (Vile Parle) by virtue of their 38-run first innings lead to enter the final of the MSSA-organised under-16 Harris Shield for the third consecutive time at Cross Maidan on Friday.

The Kurla school's skipper Ankit Yadav (93) played a responsible innings after his side were 75-4 at stumps on Thursday and helped his team reach 180-7 in 49.4 overs. Earlier, they had bundled out Parle Tilak for 142.

Al Barkaat coach Nafees Khan told mid-day that once they crossed the 142-run mark, they wanted to let their skipper make a century before declaring. But the opposition conceded the match just before lunch.

Al Barkaat will play Don

Bosco (Matunga) in the final to be held at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) from February 6 to 8, 2020. Meanwhile, at Parsee Gymkhana, Don Bosco's medium pacer Harsh Mendon (who took four wickets on Thursday), left-arm spinner Chris D'Britto and leg spinner Soumil Mhatre claimed a wicket each on Friday to bundle out VK Krishna Menon Academy (Borivli) for 60 in 26.5 overs. The Borivli side were reeling at 24-7 the previous evening.

