Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga episode update: Yasmine to be slaughtered?

Siddharth Nigam as Ali and Raashul Tandon as Ginoo in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga

The magical fantasy show, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is all set to shock the audiences with an unbelievable twist. Princess Yasmine's life is now at stake and Zafar (Aamir Dalvi) is behind this evil strategy. The show never fails to surprise the viewers with its gripping storyline and exciting twists and the upcoming episodes is set to bring a jaw dropping news for the viewers.

Ali aka Aladdin (Siddharth Nigam) and Ginoo are on a quest to bring Yasmine (Avneet Kaur) and all the missing women of Baghdad back but fail miserably on their first attempt. The duo has sworn to get everyone back by performing the spell once again before the pious occasion of Eid. Ginoo is distressed because of his failure in performing the spell correctly the first time. Ali is encouraging Ginoo by reminding him about the good old times and the fact that Ginoo (Raashul Tandon) is the most powerful Ginn amongst all the others.

On the other hand, Chand Changez gets an idea on how they can bring the women back after overhearing Ammi's conversation with a child.

The plan of performing the spell with all the requirements is put into action by Ginoo and the women of Baghdad are expected to return. While Ali is looking forward to seeing Yasmine returned safely to her palace, he overhears Zafar's intention of having Yasmine back alive so he can slaughter her to fulfil his master plan. On hearing this, Ali is at a loss of words.

Will Yasmine return safely? Why does Zafar want to kill Yasmine?

Siddharth Nigam, playing the character of Ali said, "It's a shocking storyline and I can say now that I'm feeling Ali's tension as well. The scenes are intense and Ali is gearing towards uncovering the biggest scheme of the show so far. I'm enjoying enacting the scenes and I'm excited for the upcoming episodes. I am sure, our viewers are going to enjoy what is to come next. I also want to take this moment to thank our viewers for supporting and loving us all throughout our journey so far."

Raashul Tandon, playing the character of Ginoo said, "The show has taken the most exciting turn and I'm loving where the story is headed. The disappearance of the women of Baghdad has finally brought Ali and Ginoo together like old times. I would like to urge our viewers to brace themselves for the upcoming episodes as it will get much more exciting by the day. So stay tuned to know if Ginoo's magic worked or not and what is Zafar planning next."

Witness this shocking revelation by Zafar on Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga on Sony SAB!

