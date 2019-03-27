Alaia F is summer ready, and this LBD is proof!

bollywood-fashion

Alaia F, the newest star kid on the block is a fashion icon for a lot of teens out there

Alaia F/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Alaia F was spotted at a popular eatery in Bandra, Mumbai. The star kid was seen donning a ruffled little black dress, and Alaia looked all pretty in this attire. Alaia completed her look with black oxford shoes and a golden studded backpack. Take a look!

Alaia F/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Here's how you can get a similar look!

Little Black Dress: If little black dress is the next thing to buy in the wishlist, here's Addyvero Women's Cotton Skater Dress which fits best in this category. You can buy the outfit at the discounted price of Rs 699/- only. Shop here.

Black shoes: Black shoes can never go wrong with a little black dress. It takes one step to get the summer look right. Pick your size' People Women's Sneakers at the discounted price of Rs 708/- only. Shop here.

Backpack: Complete your summer look with a nice backpack to carry your belongings! Get Kleio Women's Backpack Handbag at the discounted price of Rs 399/- only. Shop here.

Alaia F is an internet sensation even before stepping her feet in Bollywood. As the young actress is all set to mark her big screen debut, Alaia will be essaying the current heartthrob of the nation Sara Ali Khan. Alaia is creating an uproar on social media owing to her sizzling pictures, so naturally, when the news of her Bollywood debut broke out, the internet went berserk.

