Alan Walker teams up with Sabrina Carpenter and Farruko on the new single On My Way

On the release of his new single, Alan Walker is joined by pop wonder Sabrina Carpenter on lead vocals together with Puerto Rican superstar Farruko

Alan Walker, the multi-platinum Norwegian artist, DJ, producer, and one of the most streamed artists globally with over 18 billion streams, is releasing his brand new single 'On My Way'. On the release, Walker is joined by pop wonder Sabrina Carpenter on lead vocals together with Puerto Rican superstar Farruko. The song is released via MER Recordings/Sony Music Sweden.

American Disney actress turned pop star, Sabrina Carpenter has conquered the music world at just 19 years old. Despite her young age, the singer/songwriter has already released three studio albums. Carpenter's beautiful yet sassy vocals perfectly convey the message of 'On My Way' and nothing seems to be stopping the pop sensation as she continues to please music lovers around the world with her captivating voice.

Farruko is currently one of the biggest Latin-American superstars, rapidly taking over the global charts with his infectious reggaeton vibes. He first became known through his collaborations with artists like Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott. Since then, a string of singles and albums have followed, now featuring on the latest track 'On My Way' with world-known DJ and producer, Alan Walker.

«Having Sabrina Carpenter and Farruko join me on my new release is truly a great honour. They are both hugely talented artists with their own personal attributes which complement the song perfectly» - Alan Walker

Sony Music Entertainment and Liquid State have built a partnership with PUBG MOBILE, developed by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation to create a crossover campaign for the song. PUBG Mobile is one of the biggest mobile games and has over 30 million daily active users and over 200 million downloads (excluding China). In the campaign with PUBG MOBILE, Alan Walker has created the theme song titled 'On My Way' to celebrate the game's first anniversary.

