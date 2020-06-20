Alaya F: Don't know the status of my films

Following an acting debut in a film alongside Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F could have seamlessly found herself choosing between the most promising projects, for her subsequent ventures. Well aware that the first year of venturing into Bollywood is a decisive one, the actor is looking forward to shooting post the lockdown. "My film released, and then we went into lockdown. I had just entered the industry, and had charted a long [journey] to get to this point. I was in conversation with a few people for some projects, but now I don't know where the films stand. We are in a state of limbo," she laments, but goes on to add that she is in the midst of preparing for a project that she cannot reveals details about.

With her contemporaries venturing into digital space, Alaya says she isn't unnerved with the idea of doing a web show, early on in her career. "I have received a lot of offers, and I am interested in dabbling in the OTT space. If a project resonates with me, I will do it."



A still from Jawaani Jaaneman

In the interim, she is keeping herself busy learning the ropes of filmmaking. The art of editing has particularly caught her attention. "I am trying to relearn skills that I learnt in film school, like editing the final cut, apart from taking to new software like Photoshop." The youngster also makes it a point to dedicate time to maintaining her fitness levels, with the array of yoga classes available online, catching her attention. "I am learning yoga, but, then again, I am neither a beginner, nor an expert. Given that I have done gymnastics and pilates, I am flexible, and have a strong core, so, I am trying to find a class that is suited for me."

