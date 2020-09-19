Alaya F looks stunning as she celebrates 'freedom' in a cut-out monokini

Alaya F has posted a stunning photograph from the beach, in a monokini. In the Instagram picture, Alaya stands at the beach with her hands up and smiling at the camera, in a white cut-out monokini that compliments her perfectly toned abs.

"F R E E D O M," Alaya captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram F R E E D O M A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) onSep 18, 2020 at 2:04am PDT

The actress keeps fans and followers entertained with her regular funny videos and stunning pictures.

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut earlier this year in the film Jawaani Jaaneman. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

