Alaya F takes away hearts with the song Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F is already a sensation on social media, thanks to her sultry pictures on Instagram. Now, the youngster is all ready to take a plunge in the world of Bollywood with Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman, which stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. And ever since the trailer of her film came out, every eye was on the new face of Bollywood. Now the makers of her movie have released the first song from the movie Gallan Kardi and the praise that she is receiving is exceptional! Not just Alaya looks promising but also, she is looking ultra-glamorous and stunning.

Take a look at the Gallan Kardi song:

While we see Alaya in different sartorial picks in the song, the way she flairs it all is just exceptional with the film being her first. From the avatar to the right attitude to everything that makes for a sensational presence, Alaya owns the screen like a boss! With Saif Ali Khan alongside her as "alleged" father, the actress's performance is winning hearts of the audience and Bollywood alike!

Alaya is all set to make her much-awaited Bollywood debut along with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawani Jaaneman. After receiving a tremendous response to the posters and her look in the movie, we cannot keep calm for the release already.

The trailer of the upcoming comedy flick is receiving all the praises for its quirky take on modern relationships. Looking absolutely stunning, Alaya is surely the promising performer to look out for! Alaya F will be making her silver screen debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and the movie is all set to release on January 31, 2020.

