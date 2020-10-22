Aleeze Nasser has proved her mettle with upcoming film 'Yaara Vey'

Dubai based Pakistani actress, Aleeze Nasser, is once again back with her power packed performance in her upcoming feature film ‘Yaara Vey’ which is all set to hit theatres soon. After winning millions of hearts with her brilliant and mature acting skills, Aleeze was last seen in Pakistani movie ‘Yalgaar’, 2017 and before that she had rocked the screens with Shan Shahid’s directorial ‘Waar’.

In this romantic drama story ‘Yaara Vey’, Aleeze will be seen playing a girl’s character who embarks on a journey of self discovery, and while learning about new dimensions of life she starts to understand love in this whole process. To portray this romantic story on screen, Pakistani star Sami Khan will be seen paring opposite Aleeze. The beautiful story capturing true essence of love, ‘Yaara Vey’ is penned down by well-acclaimed Indian writer, Althea Kaushal, who has previously worked with renowned Indian directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan in her megabudget movie ‘Happy New Year’.

Given to her previous projects, Nasser surely enjoys challenges and variations to her roles. Talking about her wide range of roles in her previous films she said, “In Yalghaar, I played a typical housewife whereas my role in Waar 2 was of athletic nature and of a bold independent girl.”

All excited for her next mega release, Aleeze comes candid and reveals a lot about her experience on the sets and how much elated she is for ‘Yaara Vey’. “I am very excited when it does release and I believe everything happens for a reason and it’s all for the best,” the actress said. As Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected the film industry, Nasser feels a little optimistic, “I believe in divine timing, there is always a bigger plan from God.”

Upon being asked about her current and future endeavours, the actress said, “Yaara vey is ready for release when cinemas are up and running and there are two other projects that are waiting to be announced when the time is right.”

The movie has extensively been shot in abroad locations, like in Dubai, lake Kwai at the border of Burma and Eastern Europe side and features Aleeze Nasser, Sami Khan, FaizanKhwaja, Marina Khan, Javed Sheikh, Ali Sikandar among other brilliant stars. Talking about the cinematic brilliance and soothing songs in ‘Yaara Vey’ Aleeze said, “The movie has been shot internationally, Dubai, Thailand and Georgia and is visual delight for the cinematic experience, the music is heart warming and has a lot of variation to suit all tastes. The story is relatable for all ages making it relevant to our times.”

‘Yaara Vey’ is a star studded movie, which makes it challenging for Aleeze’s character to outshine the others. Talking about her character she said, “I suppose people will enjoy the entire experience...the journey of each character including mine.”

The much awaited movie ‘Yaara Vey’ is likely to release soon after the things normalise a bit and theatres starts to open, thus, giving ‘Yaara Vey’ the grand premiere it deserves.

